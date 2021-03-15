Firo (FIRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.87 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Firo has a market capitalization of $92.65 million and $15.87 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $7.95 or 0.00014229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,905.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.76 or 0.03204995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.26 or 0.00360010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.90 or 0.00937117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.29 or 0.00397611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.52 or 0.00342581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00241895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021768 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,646,591 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

