First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.53% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $26,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.