First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.60

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 512634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

