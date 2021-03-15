First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

FFWM opened at $24.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,897.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 21.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

