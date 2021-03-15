First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $44.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

