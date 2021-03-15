First Pacific Advisors LP Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average of $123.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

