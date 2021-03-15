First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of FREVS opened at $17.33 on Monday. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

Get First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey alerts:

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter Â- symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey, New York and Maryland, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.