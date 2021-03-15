First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of FREVS opened at $17.33 on Monday. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.
About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
