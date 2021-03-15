First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $81.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,620. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Solar by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after buying an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Solar by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after buying an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

