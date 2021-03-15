First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,867 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Solar worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Solar by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR stock opened at $81.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

