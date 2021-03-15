First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FV. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,066 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,669,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $44.54 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.