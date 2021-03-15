First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $80.19 on Monday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $80.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.