First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the February 11th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FYX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.93. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $96.01.

