FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded at Bank of America

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.92. 57,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $46.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 714,090 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $1,978,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

