Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

FPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $38.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 4.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

