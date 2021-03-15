Flamingo (FLM) Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $66.99 million and $42.60 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.14 or 0.00452614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00060959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00070507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.49 or 0.00552145 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

