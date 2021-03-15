Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Flex reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $110,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,752. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

