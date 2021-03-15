FLIP (FLP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $347,082.06

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $347,082.06 and approximately $268.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00048832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.91 or 0.00665432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00072067 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026368 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035670 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

