FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director John D. Carter Sells 10,200 Shares

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FLIR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,288. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLIR. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.