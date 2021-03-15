Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.94. 26,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,385. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $310,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

