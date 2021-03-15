Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £187 by Jefferies Financial Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £187 ($244.32) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £147.90 ($193.23) to £150.38 ($196.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £132.88 ($173.61).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LON:FLTR traded up GBX 1,060 ($13.85) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting £168.55 ($220.21). The stock had a trading volume of 260,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £29.51 billion and a PE ratio of 591.40. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 12-month high of £169.15 ($221.00). The company’s 50 day moving average is £141.49 and its 200-day moving average is £136.43.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.