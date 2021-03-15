FlypMe (FYP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,027.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $629,731.50 and approximately $5,027.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00048770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.42 or 0.00667696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00072141 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026196 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035668 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

