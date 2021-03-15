Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 171.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

NYSE FMX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $79.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $5,564,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

