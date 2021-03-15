Foresight Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period To End on March 22nd (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Foresight Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:FOREU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 22nd. Foresight Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Foresight Acquisition Corp. Units’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FOREU opened at $10.03 on Monday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

