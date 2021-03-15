FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 115,760 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,760 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $109,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.85. 2,835,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,226,875. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.61.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.