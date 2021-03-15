FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $83.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,084 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $83,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.72. The company had a trading volume of 235,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

