Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Lifted by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fortinet worth $27,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $188.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,824. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $188.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

