Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

FOJCY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.40. 4,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

