FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.42

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 2844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FOX by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FOX by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FOX by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 365,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

