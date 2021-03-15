Franchise Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.