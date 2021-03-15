Franco-Nevada Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.93.

NYSE:FNV opened at $120.57 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average is $131.39.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.