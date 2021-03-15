Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Raymond James currently has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$198.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$182.67.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$150.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$105.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$170.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

