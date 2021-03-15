Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$193.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$184.40.

FNV traded up C$2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting C$152.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,241. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$105.93 and a twelve month high of C$222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$148.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$170.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.30.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

