Frequency Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,896 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 902% compared to the average volume of 389 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

FREQ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.00. 12,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $311,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,671.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,011,625.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,708 shares of company stock worth $6,930,162. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,778 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after acquiring an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,362,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

