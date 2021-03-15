frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of frontdoor worth $26,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 340.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 79.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.