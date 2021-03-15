Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $2.54 on Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00004667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $90.49 million and $72.01 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00453436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00070742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.00546203 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,650,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Buying and Selling Frontier

