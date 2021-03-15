fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FUBO. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,256,213. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,787,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

