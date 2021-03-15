FUD.finance Trading Up 32% Over Last Week (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $117,696.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance token can now be bought for about $48.15 or 0.00088793 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.15 or 0.00453944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00061153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00051804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00096898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00070551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00544817 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000476 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,464 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

FUD.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars.

