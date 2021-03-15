FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 11th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.06. 5,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,565. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.