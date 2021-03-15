Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $45.86 million and $1.45 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,224.19 or 0.99824509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00035496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00075078 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001176 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,722,063 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

