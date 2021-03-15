Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $45.86 million and $1.45 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,224.19 or 0.99824509 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00035496 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012882 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00075078 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001176 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001785 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003353 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.