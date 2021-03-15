Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits One Day Volume of $2.49 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $451,460.91 and approximately $2.49 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.31 or 0.00458627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00061887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00053996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00095380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.83 or 0.00562524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,207,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,029 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

