FunFair (FUN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.97 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, FunFair has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. FunFair has a market capitalization of $211.31 million and $4.97 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.93 or 0.00637513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00035505 BTC.

About FunFair

FUN is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FunFair

