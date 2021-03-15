Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.
FNKO opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $882.32 million, a PE ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 7.5% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Funko by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
