Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

FNKO opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $882.32 million, a PE ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 7.5% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Funko by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

