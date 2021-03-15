Fusible Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $181,006.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 11,737.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00007467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fusible has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fusible has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $181,006.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.00457966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00061876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00096865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00070197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.06 or 0.00558200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

