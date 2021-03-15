Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 852,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the February 11th total of 590,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FTFT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 42,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,938,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Future FinTech Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Future FinTech Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Future FinTech Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Future FinTech Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

