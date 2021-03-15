FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Solid Biosciences Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Solid Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $575.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $129,480. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

