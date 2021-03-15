FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.