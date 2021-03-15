FY2021 Earnings Estimate for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.52 million.

