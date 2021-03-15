FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Docebo in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

DCBO opened at $46.09 on Monday. Docebo has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. Docebo’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

