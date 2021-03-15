FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.38) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.15). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HARP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of HARP opened at $19.51 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,661,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

