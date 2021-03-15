FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

HENKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

